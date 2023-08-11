JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Mississippi is expected to receive a $2 million donation.

The planned donation will be from P&W Financial Group, in partnership with the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

“We believe that a person’s priorities can be determined by three things: where they spend their money, how they spend their time, and what they talk about most,” said Chase Patrizzi, advisory partner. “Our team will work towards supporting the medical community in these areas. The objective is to transform the lives of children suffering from cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, providing family support, and empowering everyone to contribute towards finding a cure.”

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Mississippi is the state’s only pediatric cancer center and is among the largest pediatric sickle cell disease treatment programs in the country, treating more than 900 patients with the blood disorder.

Renovations underway at the center will increase the number of exam rooms and enlarge the infusion space for greater privacy and comfort for patients and their families.