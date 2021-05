JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, a fitness trainer will be hosting a free fitness class (boot camp style) in Jackson.

Oraeshia Unger, who is pregnant, announced the class will take place at Xplicit J3 Fitness on E. County Line Road from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

If you have any questions about the class, contact Unger by sending an email to oraeshia94@gmail.com.