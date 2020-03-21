Flu has killed 149 U.S. children this season

(CNN) – More children in the United States have died from the flu this year than in any other year since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday said 149 children have died from influenza so far this season.

The flu season started September 29. Since then, the CDC estimates at least 38 million Americans have had the flu. About 390,000 of them have needed to be hospitalized.

The CDC said overall flu activity declined in the week ending March 14.