Flu vaccines now available at Mississippi county health departments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seasonal influenza vaccinations are now available for children and qualifying adults at all county health departments in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), flu vaccinations are recommended for everyone six months of age and older.

“We recommend that all Mississippians get their flu shots every year, but especially now with COVID-19. The flu vaccine can be given at the same time – or any time before or after – the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no minimum amount of time you need to wait between these vaccinations,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Flu season can begin as early as November and last as late as March in Mississippi. The season usually peaks anywhere from December through February.

“We recommend getting vaccinated now before we reach peak flu activity. Influenza vaccination is especially important for young children, pregnant women, those over 65, and those with underlying health problems,” Byers said. “Flu vaccination is the best way to protect both children and adults from serious complications such as hospitalization, and in many cases, death.”

Those 18 and under who are eligible for the Vaccines for Children program can receive a flu vaccination for $10. Insurance, Medicaid, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are accepted for children’s flu shots. A list of all VFC providers can be found at www.HealthyMS.com/vfc.