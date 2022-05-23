JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in Mississippi. Neighbors and businesses in the Fondren area plan to help raise awareness about the disease.

Custom Optical is the first Fondren merchant to commit to participation in Alzheimer Awareness promotion for June. The store has already been decorated in purple and will be ready to donate three-percent of their June sales to the Alzheimer’s Association, according to owner Trish Hammons.

According to the Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF), all Fondren merchants are encouraged to “go purple” in June and plan special activities on Tuesday, June 21, which is Summer Solstice. This is the day that the Alzheimer’s Association calls “The Longest Day,” and it helps raise awareness and support.

During the entire month of June, participating Fondren restaurants will have a “Dine & Donate” table top poster. Customers can scan the QR code and donate to the the Alzheimer’s Awareness Foundation.