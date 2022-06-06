JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF) and the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s during the month of June by raising money for the cause.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disease that destroys the memory and other important mental factors that allow the human brain to function normally.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth cause of death in the United States and the second cause of death in the state of Mississippi.

The FRF and the Alzheimer’s Association made sure that the Fondren neighborhood incorporated purple at local businesses.

According to the leaders of the organizations, their goal is to raise $1,600. They plan to use the money to help those who suffer from the disease across Mississippi.

Adina Welker, The Longest Day coordinator at the Alzheimer’s Association, said they want to increase resources for those suffering with Alzheimer’s.

“This is a great time a great opportunity to talk about help,” said Welker.

She said the Alzheimer’s Association is preparing for their second biggest fundraiser event, The Longest Day. This will be Fondren’s first year participating. The Longest Day will be held on June 21.