Forest General Hospital acquires clinic, hospital in Richton

RICHTON, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital acquired the Perry County General Hospital and the Doctor’s Clinic in Richton on Saturday, January 1.

The Doctor’s Clinic, which was acquired by a finalized agreement letter, is a 22-bed critical access facility.

Forrest Health Administrator Bryan Maxie said the name of the hospital will remain the same, but will operate as part of Forrest Health. The company has other locations in Tylertown, Columbia, Prentiss, Picayune, Poplarville and other various clinics.

The new locations will serve 12,000 Richton neighbors.