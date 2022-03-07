JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Thrive! Summit featuring Dr. Lee Beers, immediate past president of the American Academy of Pediatrics was held Friday, March 4.

More than 180 attended the speeches and panel discussions in person at The Refuge Conference Center in Flowood, and nearly 70 attended virtually.

“We are so very excited and honored to host Dr. Beers as well as state leaders including Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and state Sen. John Horhn, and leaders in education and medicine,” said Dr. Susan Buttross, professor of child development and principal investigator of the project at UMMC. “Bringing together a diverse group that shares a commitment to early childhood development is resulting improvements for the state’s children.”

Dr. Tenette Smith, executive director of elementary education and reading within the Mississippi Department of Education, said the state is already reaping benefits in kindergarten readiness.

“Mississippi won’t give up,” she said, noting that the state was ranked 50th nationally in K-12 achievement in 2013 but by 2021 had moved up to 35th. “What we are doing is having an impact.”

The state has seen a 13.5 percent drop in kindergarten readiness since before the pandemic, as families have coped with COVID.

COVID-19 has been “particularly hard on families with young children,” Beers said. “The brain’s development starts in the perinatal period with 90 percent of its development being in the first five years of life.”

During the pandemic, “lots of kids lost a loved one,” she said. “There was disruption of education, and I’m worried about children with special health care needs.”

Recovering from the pandemic may look different for each child, Beers said. “We know that intervention works, and the earlier the better.”

Positive relationships in and outside the home can make a huge difference in the resilience of children, she said. “We really do focus on what’s wrong, but there is so much strength here. We have to come together and bring our strengths together. That’s how we can do better for families.”