HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital is one of 240 hospitals nationwide to receive the American College of Cardiology NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022.

The award is given to hospitals that show success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. Forrest General performed at the highest level of specific performance measures for two years.

Chest Pain – MI Registry allows health care providers to treat heart attack patients with the most current, science-based guidelines and creates a national standard for improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care for patients with coronary artery disease.

