HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Temple Baptist Church in Oak Grove has donated thousands of items to The Forrest General Cancer Center.

Items donated to the Cancer Center included ChapStick, lotions, blankets, socks and other items to benefit patients undergoing treatment.

“We thought this was a project that our preschoolers could do really well,” said Brent. Saylor Davis, 12, said it was to be able to help.

“We stuffed bags and tied ribbons and had fun doing it,” she said. Kinsley Bradley, 10, said the church helped purchase the items which were donated to the Cancer Center. “We also helped decorate bags.”

“The Bible tells us that Jesus wanted the little children to come to him. He tells us in His Word to serve Him by serving others,” said Ramona Martin, RN, a nurse patient navigator at the Cancer Center.

