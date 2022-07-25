HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – A Forrest General Hospital employee found himself at the right place at the right time.

Lee Whaley, who is a non-clinical employee at Forrest General Hospital, was almost to work in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 13. The Columbia native noticed the car in front of him was driving on the sidewalk area in front of the Forrest General Cancer Center on 28th Avenue.

Lee Whaley (Courtesy: Forrest General Hospital)

“I knew something wasn’t quite right,” said Whaley, who stopped his car and ran to the other vehicle. When he asked the other driver if he was okay, he discovered the driver had passed out.

The driver’s side window was down, so Whaley unlocked the car and was able to bring it to a stop and put it in park. He then ran for help.

A Patient Care coordinator and an ambulance responded to the scene where they found a man performing CPR. The car’s passenger, Vincent Giron, was rushed to the hospital.

Forrest General officials said Giron, of Hattiesburg, is back at home and feeling better. The 62-year-old, who suffered a heart attack 11 years ago. He explained that he had been at the Thames Elementary School track, where he runs, and was on his way home when the incident happened.

Giron said he recalls possibly making a turn near the hospital’s parking lot, but his next memory is waking up in the hospital’s ICU.

He lives in a neighborhood near the Hattiesburg Zoo, and cuts through the road in the hospital parking lot to get to Mamie Street on his way home. On this particular day, luck and Whaley were on his side.

“He thanked me for saving his life, and he called me his angel,” said Whaley, who doesn’t consider himself a hero. “It was just a God thing.”

Giron said he considered Whaley both a hero and an angel. “I told him that to his face and would tell anybody,” he said. “I hope he gets some recognition.”