Forrest General Hospital offers new treatment option for heart disease

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General has announced a new treatment option for patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The new technology uses sonic pressure waves to safely break up kidney stones. It is now available to treat problematic calcium in the coronary arteries that can reduce blood flow in the heart.

“The cardiology team at Forrest General is steadfast in our commitment to give our patients access to the latest cardiovascular innovations to treat heart disease,” said Adam Harless, MD, cardiologist. “It is exciting to be starting a new chapter in the treatment of heart disease in some of our most complex patient cases, especially one that improves the safety of the procedure for the benefit of the Pine Belt community and all of South Mississippi.”

As people with heart disease, specifically coronary artery disease, grow older and their disease progresses, plaque in the arteries evolves into calcium deposits, which can narrow the artery. Physicians often use stents to open an artery, and of the approximately one million patients that undergo a stent procedure each year, 30 percent have problematic calcium that increases their risk for adverse events.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. Each year, more than 600,000 people in the United States die of heart disease.