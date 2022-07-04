HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Forrest General Hospital (FGH) and its Critical Car-Patient Care Services administrative director, Bryan Buckley, received Spero Awards for work in organ donation.

According to Pine Belt News, the awards were presented by the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) during its 9th annual award ceremony on Thursday.

Forrest General Hospital was recipient of the Hospital Excellence Award. The award is presented to hospitals that have met or exceeded one or more of the national goals for organ donation as set forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Buckley was the recipient of the Hospital Leadership of the Year Award, which recognizes an individual or a hospital leadership team that demonstrates an extraordinary level of commitment in the area of donation.

The newspaper reported FGH is one of only three hospitals statewide to achieve two or more of the national goals.