HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital’s Rehabilitation Center (FGRC) has received a three-year certificate for Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

“I’m really proud of our Rehab Center team for continuing the highest level of care during some of the most challenging years we have faced in healthcare,” said Donna Wheeless, administrative director of Rehabilitation Services.

“Achieving both General Program accreditation, as well as Stroke Program accreditation, takes all of us working to ensure these standards are achieved and documented. Incredible teaming by our nursing staff, therapy staff, social workers, admissions and quality coordinators is essential to making this happen. Our Rehab leadership team is blessed to have such dedication to quality.”

The accreditation applies to both the Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs for Adults and Forrest General’s Stroke Specialty Program.