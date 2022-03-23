HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital announced there will be free head, neck and oral cancer screenings on April 7.

The event will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Forrest General Hospital cafeteria. The screenings will be presented by the hospital and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

The screenings will help identify early risk factors for dental disease, mouth and throat cancers as well as other health issues.

For more information, contact the Mississippi State Department of Health, Office of Oral Health at 601-206-1590.