HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit of Women and Anderson Design Center will host the “2022 is All About You – Spring Refresh.”

The free coffee and dessert social will cover topics like how to refresh your home and your health. Hattiesburg Clinic’s Keene Hal, MD, and Anderson designer Julie Graf will speak at the event. There will also be three coffee tables books given away as door prizes.

The event will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 at the Design Center at 11 Office Park Drive. Space is limited. Free tickets can be reserved here. Learn more about the event here.