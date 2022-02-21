HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – During February’s National Heart Month observance, Forrest General Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) received 30 lifesaving infant CPR kits. The kits will be given to the parents of NICU babies to take home and learn lifesaving CPR skills.

“The AHA mission this year is more about being involved in the community and giving back to the community,” said Amanda Littlejohn, vice president, The First, A National Banking Association. “At The First, we felt the best way to do that was through our medical partners and being able to help the infants of our area when they go home. The Infant CPR kits are an excellent way for us to give back.”

Infant CPR Anytime kits contain everything needed to learn the lifesaving skills of infant CPR and infant choking relief in about 20 minutes in the comfort of one’s own home. The kits can also be used in hospital labor and delivery programs, including neonatal intensive care units, to teach skills to new parents, allowing nursing staff to focus on patient care.

Infant CPR Anytime is for new parents, grandparents, babysitters, nannies, and anyone who wants to learn lifesaving infant CPR and choking relief skills but does not need a course completion card to meet a job requirement.

The CPR Anytime program, which was developed by the AHA in coordination with the American Academy of Pediatrics, is a video-based, self-directed learning tool that can teach parents, family members and other caregivers the core skills of infant CPR and choking relief.

Each take-home kit includes:

An easy-to-follow CPR skills practice video on DVD or online streaming option (English and Spanish) instructions

A personal CPR manikin to practice correct technique

Skills reference card to refresh and review skills at any time.

A bilingual (English and Spanish) DVD and user guide come with every kit.

Sponsors include Corner Market, Pine Belt Chevy & Courtesy Ford, and The First, A National Banking Association. The purchase of the CPR kits is part of the 2022 Heart Gala which raises funds for the American Heart Association.