HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest Health opened the Institute of Neuroscience in West Hattiesburg.

Forrest Health leaders said the new location has the ability to better serve patients with complex spinal disorders and nervous system disorders which include the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous systems.

The location is staffed by a team of neurosurgeons, each with over 20 years of experience. The Institute has advanced technologies, including state-of-the-art cranial and spinal navigation, and treatments for brain tumors and spinal disorders.

The Institute is located at 7125 U.S. Highway 98 in West Hattiesburg.