Forrest Health Outpatient Rehabilitation opens in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest Health Outpatient Rehabilitation in Marion County has officially opened its doors to offer healthcare needs to community members.
“Our staff is excited to serve patients in Marion County and surrounding areas with their healthcare needs,” said Bennett. “We want to help patients get back on their feet and enjoy life,” said Jeremy Bennett, Director of Rehabilitation.
The clinic services physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy patients. Utilizing state-of-the art technology and techniques, therapists can treat patients with a variety of conditions including, but not limited to:
- ACL Injuries
- Aphasia
- Apraxia
- Arthritis
- Back Pain
- Chronic Pain & Fibromyalgia
- Dementia
- Dysphagia
- General Pediatric Problems
- Industries Injuries
- Joint Replacement Sports Injuries
- Neck Pain
- Neurological Conditions
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Rotator Cuff Injuries
- Spinal & SI Dysfunction
- Stroke
- TBI
- Whiplash & TMJ
The clinic, located at 433 Broad Street, is now open, but will be announcing a date for a public open house in the near future. For more information, call 601-444-0030 or visit www.forresthealth.org.