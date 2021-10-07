Forrest Health Outpatient Rehabilitation opens in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest Health Outpatient Rehabilitation in Marion County has officially opened its doors to offer healthcare needs to community members.

“Our staff is excited to serve patients in Marion County and surrounding areas with their healthcare needs,” said Bennett. “We want to help patients get back on their feet and enjoy life,” said Jeremy Bennett, Director of Rehabilitation.

The clinic services physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy patients. Utilizing state-of-the art technology and techniques, therapists can treat patients with a variety of conditions including, but not limited to:

ACL Injuries

Aphasia

Apraxia

Arthritis

Back Pain

Chronic Pain & Fibromyalgia

Dementia

Dysphagia

General Pediatric Problems

Industries Injuries

Joint Replacement Sports Injuries

Neck Pain

Neurological Conditions

Orthopedic Surgery

Rotator Cuff Injuries

Spinal & SI Dysfunction

Stroke

TBI

Whiplash & TMJ

The clinic, located at 433 Broad Street, is now open, but will be announcing a date for a public open house in the near future. For more information, call 601-444-0030 or visit www.forresthealth.org.