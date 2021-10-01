Four cases of West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) has reported four new human cases of West Nile Virus.
In 2021, the new cases were reported in Hinds, Holmes, Pearl River and Yazoo counties.
These illnesses affect birds, animals and humans, causing flu-like symptoms in people who are bitten by infected mosquitoes. Occasionally, illness can be severe, leading to meningitis or encephalitis.
MSDH have issued the following safety tips:
- Use a recommended mosquito repellent.
- Cover arms and legs with long sleeves and long skirts or pants.
- Avoid mosquito-prone areas in the mornings and evenings, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Remove sources of standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed, and make sure window screens are in good condition.