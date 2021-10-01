Four cases of West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi

(James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) has reported four new human cases of West Nile Virus.

In 2021, the new cases were reported in Hinds, Holmes, Pearl River and Yazoo counties.

These illnesses affect birds, animals and humans, causing flu-like symptoms in people who are bitten by infected mosquitoes. Occasionally, illness can be severe, leading to meningitis or encephalitis.

MSDH have issued the following safety tips: