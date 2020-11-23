Free HIV screenings offered in Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This week, the Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter (JMAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is providing free health screenings at different locations around the metro. These screenings are specifically for HIV.

The screenings will be at the following locations:

November 23-27, 2020: Crossroads Clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p. m.

November 23-27, 2020: UMMC Express Personal Health from 8 a. m. to 5 p.m.

November 23-27, 2020: Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (all 10 locations) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.

