Frozen shrimp recalled across Southeastern Grocers stores due to possible listeria contamination

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Grocery stores across the Gulf Coast are pulling a specific brand of frozen shrimp off the shelves after a recall was issued for a posed health risk.

On Tuesday, November 2, Southeastern Grocers issued a recall on its 16-count pack of Fisherman’s Wharf brand frozen jumbo-cooked shrimp.

Product Information

Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen

16-20 count (16 oz. bag)

UPC: 2114003262

Best by date of 04/05/2023

SEG says customers who have purchased and still have the shrimp should throw it away or return it to any store for a full refund.

The product was sold in all Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarkets stores. The sale of the product has been prohibited while the FDA investigates the source of the problem.

The recall was issued because of the detection of possible listeria in the product, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. Listeria infections can also cause flu-like symptoms and even miscarriages and stillborns in pregnant people.

Customers with questions about the recall should contact Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at (844) 745-0463, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.