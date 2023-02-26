JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A good night for a good heart. The American Heart Association (AHA) hosted its annual Metro Jackson Heart Ball on Saturday. The ball is held every year to help raise awareness for health care.

“Mississippi is not the greatest when it comes to cardiovascular health care. One in five deaths actually are related to cardiovascular health care,” said Hank Waterer, chairman of the AHA.

“If you’re not heart healthy, then you’re not healthy overall. All the risk factors that lead to heart disease is bad cholesterol, high blood pressure, all those things can really be balanced with a healthy lifestyle,” said Jennifer Hopping, executive director of the AHA.

Board member Peter Johnson also shared his story of surviving a stroke.

“Peter Johnson is a great example. He had a stroke in 2017 and had been serving on this board for quite some time. It was because of he and his wife’s exposure to the early symptoms and signs of a stroke that they were able to get him to the hospital quickly. He’s able to be here today,” said Waterer.

12 News’ Thao Ta emceed the event.

A silent and live auction, a three-course meal and a cocktail hour helped to raise funds for the AHA.

“We’re putting in some food pantries locally, training CPR across the state and also funding life-saving research here in Mississippi.”

All proceeds from this year’s ball will stay in Mississippi to further heart and stroke prevention and post-care.

The AHA is also gearing up for its annual Go Red for Women luncheon coming up in May and the Heart Walk is in November.