LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) will be providing free cholesterol screenings on Thursday, March 24.

SCRMC staff will be available to provide a lipid profile to measure cholesterol levels. Neighbors with heart disease, diabetes or a family history of high cholesterol are encouraged to participate.

The screenings will be offered from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at South Central Place in Laurel. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (601)-399-0506.