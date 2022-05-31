JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Metro Jackson Go Red for Women Luncheon will be held in person on Friday, June 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

According to leaders with the American Heart Association (AHA), the event will be held at the Sheraton Flowood in the Refuge Hotel and Conference Center.

The Metro Jackson Go Red for Women Luncheon is designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for women in the United States, as well as to generate funds for lifesaving cardiovascular research for women.

Go Red for Women event guests can take part in free health screenings, interactive health stations, group photo opportunities, and other activities from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The ticketed luncheon program begins at 12:00 p.m.

The luncheon will feature a fashion show of area heart disease survivors and we will recognize our inaugural “Women of Impact” nominees with a special video telling each of their stories.

To purchase a table or for ticket information for the Go Red for Women Luncheon, go to event.gives/goredjxn or contact the Go Red for Women Director, Katherine Byrd at katherine.byrd@heart.org or (601) 906.8596.