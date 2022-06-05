JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves declared June as Men’s Health Month in Mississippi.

The proclamation states that the month will focus on a range of men’s health issues like heart disease, mental health, diabetes and prostate, testicular and colon cancer.

The Men’s Health Month website was created and features resources, proclamations and information about events and activities.

During June, Mississippians are encouraged to increase awareness of the importance of a health lifestyle. regular exercise and medical check-ups.