GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Greene County has partnered with a new healthcare service, AmeriPro Health, to provide advance EMS and 911 services for residents.

Greene County’s contract with AmeriPro Health will begin September 1, 2023.

“We are deeply committed to elevating healthcare in rural communities,” said David Grayson, vice president of AmeriPro Health. “Through our state-of-the-art ambulance services, enhanced clinical and diagnostic offerings and robust last-mile care solutions, we’re pioneering unique partnerships that weave together the strengths of local healthcare providers and hospitals to transform and uplift regional healthcare.”

Officials said AmeriPro Health will provide Green County new tech-enabled ambulances and a team of trained and equipped first responders.

“We are honored to be the entrusted provider for Greene County,” said Larry Richardson, AmeriPro Health’s chief business officer. “Our commitment remains steadfast: to ensure the community receives the high-quality care they deserve, every moment of every day.”