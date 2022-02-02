COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Gregory M. Cole, Chief Compliance Officer, has been appointed by Governor Tate Reeves to the Mississippi Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (MEMSAC).

Dr. Cole will serve an appointment for a four-year term ending June 30, 2025. Cole brings 39 years of experience in Emergency Medical Services (EMS), working in field operations, education, and administration. One of his current responsibilities with Covington County Hospital is the oversight of the ambulance service.

“The pandemic has made this a unique moment in healthcare history,” said Cole. “It is a great honor to be asked to represent hospital-based EMS to the Mississippi Board of Health. I will do my best to represent and advocate for the prehospital workforce. I hope to bring wise counsel to the Board regarding EMS finance, education, and operations.”

The MEMSAC membership consists of 25 members of the EMS community who represent different aspects of the EMS industry.