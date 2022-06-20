JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In recognition of Men’s Health Awareness Month in June, the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host a virtual focus group on tobacco usage amongst African American men.

The event will held on Monday, June 20 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about decreasing the usage of tobacco amongst African American men ages 18 and older. Organizers also want to bring resources to communities to help African American men quit smoking.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tobacco usage is the top three leading causes to death amongst African Americans. African American men have the most high percentage of tobacco related disease.

Diabetes is the fourth leading cause of death for African Americans, and the risk for developing diabetes is 40% higher for tobacco users than non tobacco users. Leaders with the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health said they want to do everything to change that.

Leaders said they expect a high number of people to attend the virtual event. They will discuss how to bring better solutions to local communities.

Participants will receive a $30 gift card. To register for event, click here.