HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Clinic will host a job fair on Tuesday, April 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The job fair will take place at the Hattiesburg Clinic Support Services Building located at 2908 Arlington Loop.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet in-house recruiters, discuss experiences and interests, and get all the answers to all question concerning a career with Hattiesburg Clinic.

Participants are asked to register before the job fair on the Eventbrite website.