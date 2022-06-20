HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital’s Women & Children’s Services, Merit Health Wesley, and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SeMRHI) are partnering with the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Mississippi to hold four breast milk drives in Hattiesburg.

The drives will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on different days at each healthcare facility. Drives are set for:

July 6 – Forrest General Hospital, main entrance, drive-thru, located at 6051 U.S. Hwy 49

July 11 – Merit Health Wesley, Merit Health Primary Care, Suite 100, 1 st floor Merit Health Wesley Towers, located at 5003 Hardy Street

August 1 – Forrest General Hospital, main entrance, drive-thru, located at 6051 U.S. Hwy 49

August 11 – SeMRHI, Women’s Health Center, located at 62 Old Airport Road

“We understand the importance of caring for our community as we do our patients,” said Millie Swan, vice president. “Hopefully, by coming together with other medical facilities, we can garner enough donations to help relieve some of the struggles families are facing across the Pine Belt.”

Women around the Pine Belt who are interested in donating excess breast milk must first be approved through a screening process. Donors must be non-smokers in good general health, not currently using certain medications or herbal supplements.

A phone screening and blood work is required of all interested donors. Donors can prescreen prior to the milk drive or can be screened onsite at the time of drop-off. There is no cost for potential donors. An initial donation of 100 ounces is required.

To prescreen or if you are interested in donating breastmilk, contact 601-939-5504.