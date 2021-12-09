Healthcare open enrollment to end December 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Open enrollment for government health care will expire soon. You have until Wednesday, December 15 to enroll or change your plan.

“Every year health plan options change, the cost change, the coverage change, the providers who participate change, which is why it’s important for consumers with plans to come back to healthcare.gov and compare plans that better fits their needs,” said CMS Regional Administrator Darryl Means.

To check your status, click here. If you bought coverage in 2020, it’s still important to check your plan.