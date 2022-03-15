STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A child’s Nutrition is essential to the developmental process of a child. When schools closed in March of 2020, thousands of Mississippi students lost that gateway to nutrition they were once receiving multiple times a week.

The COVID-19 pandemic called for further action from schools and administrators. Bus routes were put in place to deliver meals to kids amid school closures during the week.

“Such services were vitally important, especially to parents who worked hourly jobs that were shut down,” said David Buys, Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service state health specialist.

Many were left without jobs during the pandemic which then affected the amount of food families were able to obtain. Public schools across the state and the country became the provider for nutrition in the midst of a declining job market.

“Good nutrition is especially important to support the rapid development that takes place during the school years,” said Qula Madkin, Extension instructor and registered dietitian at the Central Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Raymond. “Children and teens need good nutrition for learning, developing, and growing.”

Another helpful factor to consider is that school meals are planned out to be balanced, eliminating extra calories, kids may not get that same effect at home eating snacks. School officials have also been encouraging parents to keep their cabinets stocked with healthier options for kids such as eggs, whole grain cereal, and fruit.

Lori Staton, an associate professor of human development and family science, said meals are among the first things disrupted when there are life changes. For children, the disruption itself can have developmental implications.

Not knowing where their next meal is coming from can also increase anxiety levels which can affect their physical, mental, and developmental growth, according to Staton.