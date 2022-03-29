JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s relentless allergy season is underway. Due to rising temperatures, the state could face a longer and more intense pollen season.

According to health officials, pollen is the leading culprit behind allergy triggers in the spring. Recent studies have indicated that Mississippi could see allergy season begin 40 days earlier and last 19 days longer by the end of this century due to increasing CO2 levels in the atmosphere.

“Because Mississippians are so eager to enjoy the warmer temperatures outside, it’s easy to forget how miserable allergies can make them when they aren’t prepared,” said Mississippi Asthma & Allergy specialist, Dr. Brittany Hines. “We commonly see an influx of cases at our clinics of new patients dealing with allergies due to springtime allergens common in Mississippi.”

With the severity and duration of these springtime allergens growing, it is vital that individuals, especially those sensitive to pollen, take measures to manage their symptoms. Practical tips for combating allergies include wearing a mask when coming into contact with allergens, showering and changing clothes after coming indoors, and allergy trigger avoidance, altogether.

Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic offices are located in Jackson, Ridgeland, Oxford, Meridian, and D’Iberville.