Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.

As such, it has never been more important to recognize the health care professionals who work tirelessly to keep the population healthy. In 2020, the United States spent 19.7% of its GDP on health. While it’s encouraging to know that the country is investing in those responsible for maintaining the nation’s well-being, not all health care professionals receive equal compensation.

using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

#22. Psychiatric aides

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,630

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,300

– Employment: 51,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Utica-Rome, NY ($50,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($49,610)

— Rochester, NY ($48,300)

– Job description: Assist mentally impaired or emotionally disturbed patients, working under direction of nursing and medical staff. May assist with daily living activities, lead patients in educational and recreational activities, or accompany patients to and from examinations and treatments. May restrain violent patients. Includes psychiatric orderlies.

#21. Nursing assistants

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $24,720

– #365 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Employment: 1,371,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,420)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($43,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($42,200)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#20. Medical assistants

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $30,400

– #346 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Employment: 710,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

#19. Massage therapists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $32,190

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,350

– Employment: 85,040

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Port St. Lucie, FL ($81,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,530)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($72,730)

– Job description: Perform therapeutic massages of soft tissues and joints. May assist in the assessment of range of motion and muscle strength, or propose client therapy plans.

#18. Pharmacy technicians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $33,960

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,450

– Employment: 415,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)

– Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

#17. Dental assistants

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $34,450

– #356 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,310

– Employment: 312,140

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($58,570)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($56,240)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($54,550)

– Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.

#16. Surgical technologists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $39,510

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,510

– Employment: 107,400

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,230)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,080)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($73,460)

– Job description: Assist in operations, under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel. May help set up operating room, prepare and transport patients for surgery, adjust lights and equipment, pass instruments and other supplies to surgeons and surgeons’ assistants, hold retractors, cut sutures, and help count sponges, needles, supplies, and instruments.

#15. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $40,360

– #351 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Employment: 676,440

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

#14. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $46,210

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– Employment: 206,720

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)

– Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient’s bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

#13. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $46,470

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,860

– Employment: 109,490

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)

– Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

#12. Athletic trainers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $48,880

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,230

– Employment: 27,430

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($71,890)

— Macon, GA ($68,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($67,280)

– Job description: Evaluate and treat musculoskeletal injuries or illnesses. Provide preventive, therapeutic, emergency, and rehabilitative care.

#11. Dental hygienists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $49,640

– #371 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)

– Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

#10. Registered nurses

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $54,090

– #367 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,820



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Employment: 2,986,500

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#9. Physical therapist assistants

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $58,680

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– Employment: 92,740

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)

– Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

#8. Speech-language pathologists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $60,570

– #335 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,240

– Employment: 148,450

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($128,540)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)

– Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.

#7. Physician assistants

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $83,870

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080

– Employment: 125,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

– Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

#6. Physical therapists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $91,720

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680

– Employment: 220,870

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($143,500)

— Modesto, CA ($123,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

– Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

#5. Veterinarians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $93,050

– #197 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350

– Employment: 73,710

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

#4. Pharmacists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $119,480

– #287 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460

– Employment: 315,470

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

– Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#3. Nurse practitioners

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $122,950

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510

– Employment: 211,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#2. Dentists, general

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $175,440

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830

– Employment: 95,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

– Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#1. Family medicine physicians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $250,390

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370

– Employment: 98,590

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.