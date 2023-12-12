JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County and AMR want a judge to deny Jackson’s motion to reconsider an order that blocks the city from finding a new ambulance service.

The motion also asked for clarity if suing the county would be in violation of the court’s order.

The county claims the city is rehashing the same arguments that were previously rejected by the court.

City attorneys have argued that long wait times by the ambulance service have led to a loss of life.

AMR’s current contract is set to expire in 2026.