BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The first medical marijuana dispensary in Hinds County opened its doors on Friday, February 10.

River Remedy is located on South Frontage Road in Byram. According to the company’s CEO, they are the only dispensary in the state to be connected to a cultivation and processing operation under the same roof.

“This is what we’ve been working for for over a year. It’s all about the patients. If you talk to any patient that comes through that door, they’ve got an experience that they’d like to share with you about how cannabis has helped them. We’re really excited to offer a different kind of relief for patients here, a different kind of remedy for people who might otherwise not get the treatment that they want or need through opioids or other prescription drugs,” said William Chism, CEO of River Remedy.

He continued, “It’s really rewarding. We’re patient first here. We’re all about education. There’s a lot of de-stigmatization that needs to happen. Taking cannabis is something that is seen as bad, unsafe or illegal. Helping people understand that it’s something that can really help you.”