JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Health experts said the state of Mississippi is in an HIV epidemic and there needs to be a change.

A new citywide initiative kicked off on Thursday in the fight against HIV. Faith leaders across Jackson came together to partner with Brown University’s School of Public Health and the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for a citywide initiative to increase awareness around HIV.

“The way I see it, we don’t have a choice. A Christian really doesn’t have a choice in the matter. We have to care. We can’t pick and choose who we care about,” said Pastor Danny Hollins with Grace Inspiration Church.

Organizers said Jackson is leading the nation in HIV, so they’re launching a social marketing campaign that will be in print media, television and social media.

“It’s all intended to help fight stigma and encourage people to get tested, treated and explore PREP. It’s really designed to elevate the voices of our community leaders here in Jackson,” said Amy Nunn, professor of behavioral and social sciences with Brown University.

An AIDS survivor said she still has been able to live a long, healthy life while having the disease.

“I trusted in God to lead me down the right path. I can say that I’ve been living with this disease since 1997. I have not had any issues. My children were born without the virus because I did have one child during that time, and I was able to meet some awesome people,” she said.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, former State Health Officer, said there are medications to prevent the disease that are almost 100% effective. He added that if it’s found soon enough, people will be able to live a normal lifespan and won’t pass the virus on to anyone.