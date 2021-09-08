Hoppe named surgeon-in-chief at Children’s of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Children’s of Mississippi has named caregiver, Dr. Ian Hoppe, as surgeon-in-chief effective Wednesday, September 1.

“Our overarching goal is to provide the highest quality of care and increase access to care for children across the state,” Hoppe said.

Hoppe, who earned his M.D. and was a resident at Rutgers in New Jersey, was a fellow in pediatric craniofacial plastic surgery at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Since the opening of the Sanderson Tower and its surgical floor, more than 6,400 surgical procedures have been performed at the state’s only children’s hospital.

Hoppe will continue to lead the pediatric craniofacial plastic surgery team at UMMC, which includes the state’s only Pediatric Craniofacial Center certified by the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association. It is one of more than 10 surgical specialty areas at Children’s of Mississippi.