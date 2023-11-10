JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – St. Dominic Hospital will reopen the St. Dominic Community Health Clinic at Stewpot Community Services.

The clinic was forced to temporarily close due to water damage following the flood in August of 2022. After extensive repairs, the clinic is scheduled to reopen to patients on Monday, November 13, 2023.

“We are excited to welcome St. Dominic Community Health Clinic back to our campus. Their absence has only highlighted the critical gaps that they are closing for people who need access to care. Truly, the St. Dominic Community Health Clinic is making a difference in the lives of those who need help and hope,” said Rev. Jill Barnes Buckley, Executive Director of Stewpot Community Services.

The St. Dominic Community Health Clinic provides healthcare services free of charge for the medically underserved in Jackson.

“We are happy to see this part of our ministry reopen,” said Kristin Wolkart, Interim Market President, St. Dominic Hospital and St. Dominic Health Services. “The St. Dominic Community Health Clinic is an important aspect of how we live our mission to be a healing and spiritual presence for those most in need, and we look forward to welcoming both familiar and new faces back to the clinic in the coming days.”

Patients of the St. Dominic Community Health Clinic are welcomed with no appointment necessary. Primary health care services include:

Routine checkups, treatment of acute illnesses

Blood pressure and blood sugar checks

Sports or employment physicals

Limited chronic care, nutrition counseling

Waived lab testing, scheduling of lab

X-ray or other diagnostic services

Referrals for specialty care and social services

Assistance with prescriptions

Supplies and equipment