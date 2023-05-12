JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Mother’s Day just a few days away, organizations encouraged people to utilize available mental health resources.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, postpartum depression an anxiety disorders affect one in seven mothers nationwide.

The National Maternal Mental Health hotline, which was introduced in 2022, has received more than 12,000 calls and texts in its first year.

Dr. Jerri Gledhill, a therapist, said the responsibility of a mother never ends, and she encouraged moms to take time for themselves.

“Moms spend a lot of time going from one place to the next and denying themselves the care that they may need, so I think a major message is there’s no need to suffer alone because there is… there’s a lot of help out there. There’s friends out there. There’s families out there, so I would just encourage anybody that is suffering from any depression or anxiety or significant stress to just let somebody know,” said Gledhill.

Other ways moms can care for their mental health include joining a support group, speaking with a therapist or exercising.