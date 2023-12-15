JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A recent seizure of about 1.4 million units of illegal vaping products from China sheds light on the prevalence of vaping among Mississippi’s youth.

A joint federal operation with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Food and Drug Administration seized over $18 million worth of illegal electronic cigarettes. It recovered e-cigarette products purchased often by younger users, such as Elf Bar e-cigarettes.

According to the 2023 Mississippi Youth Tobacco Survey, current e-cigarette use among Mississippi’s public high school students has increased by 1,200% since 2010. As a result, there are 18,551 more young e-cigarette users. Frequent e-cigarette use has increased by 338% since 2014, leading to 6,957 more Mississippi high school students who have used an e-cigarette on at least 20 of the past 30 days.

Elf Bar products seized during a joint federal operation that resulted in the seizure 41 shipments containing e-cigarettes. (Courtesy: FDA)

Funky Republic e-cigarette seized during a joint federal operation that resulted in the seizure of more than $18 million of illegal e-cigarettes. (Courtesy: FDA)

Boxes of Elf Bar seized during a joint federal operation that resulted in the seizure of 1.4 million units of illegal e-cigarettes. (Courtesy: FDA)

Statistics show that in 2022, more than one-third of Mississippi’s high school students have vaped at least once. Seven percent of those students used e-cigarettes frequently (on at least 20 of the last 30 days).

Roughly one-sixth of Mississippi public middle schoolers had tried a vape during that same period. Two percent of those students used e-cigarettes frequently.

There were consistent differences in usage among different demographics. Girls were more likely to have tried or been frequent users of e-cigarettes than boys. White children were more likely to have tried or been frequent users of e-cigarettes than Black children. This remained the case for both middle school and high school students.

Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, like traditional cigarettes. The highly addictive chemical can harm brain development, which continues until about age 25.

According to the 2023 Tobacco Report, Mississippi is among the most tobacco-dependent states in the country. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, 19.6% (roughly one in five) of adults smoked cigarettes. Mississippi had the 7th highest per-capita consumption of cigarettes at 54.5 packs per adult. That’s about 1,100 cigarettes. In 2020, these smokers bought more than 162 million packs of cigarettes in Mississippi. It generated over $110 million in tax revenue for the state.

Among adults, 8.4% smoke e-cigarettes regularly. To date, the FDA has authorized 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices that may be lawfully sold in the United States. The current legal age to buy tobacco products in the U.S. is 21 years old.

For more information on vaping or how to quit using tobacco, go to MSDH’s website.