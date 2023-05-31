JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A drug shortage across the country has caused doctors and patients to resort to alternatives when it comes to treatment.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) listed 14 cancer drugs on its list of shortages.

Dr. Andrew Clark, with Northtown Pharmacy in Jackson, said the issue has only been magnified since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He said there needs to be financial incentives or tax breaks in order to keep manufacturers in the arena.

Clark said there is a dire need to create a stronger medical supply chain.

“You have probably about 300 medications on that drug shooting list and about 14 of those are cancer medications. One of the ways that, you know, I guess can help in or limit the amount of drugs that are out is to incentivize more drug manufacturers to make those particular medications,” Clark stated.

Rationing medication is one way doctors are addressing the shortage, but the long-term affect on a patient’s health could be greatly impacted.