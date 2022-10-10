JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Being in a good emotional space is an importing factor for everyone. With Monday being World Mental Health Day, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) is focusing on the physical and mental health of the officers.

Officers encounter a lot while working in the field, including death, domestic violence, and the uncertainty of going home at the end of the day. They said it’s important for them to unpack their emotions at the end of their shift.

A health official said they often see officers put themselves on the back burner, neglecting their mental health, while they work to protect and serve others. One officer said he finds things to do outside of work to help cope with the stresses of the job.

“But I try not to let it stress me out because I know what I’m going into, and I know what to expect and how to handle it as well. Well, working in the jail and you see everybody coming to jail from drugs and to capital murderers. I mean, myself personally, I go see Jackson State and do various things to take my mind off in the workplace. So when I’m at work, I just stay focused on what’s going on,” said JPD Supervisor Willie Brown.