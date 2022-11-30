JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Volunteers and staff with the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) are prepared to assist Mississippians with applying for Medicare.

Medicare open enrollment continues through December 7, 2022. Medicare recipients needing assistance navigating Medicare have until December 7, 2022, to contact a SHIP counselor to review coverage changes that take effect on January 1, 2023.

SHIP offers in-person and phone-based counseling to support Medicare-eligible Mississippians in understanding available coverage options.

SHIP counselors will provide free, confidential, individual counseling to help beneficiaries find the most comprehensive and cost-effective Medicare health plan and Part D coverage. They can also check to see whether individuals are eligible for Medicare Savings Programs.

For more information about SHIP services and the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, applicants can call 1-844-822-4622 or 1-800-948-3090. Applicants can also receive help Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or visit the MDHS website for more information.