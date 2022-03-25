RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service in Oktibbeha County provided some safety tips when it comes to properly handling Easter eggs.

Fran Brock, a family and consumer science agent with the MSU Extension Service in Oktibbeha County, said the best practice is to discard hard-boiled eggs used for Easter decorations or hunts.

“We don’t recommend eating eggs that have been used for hunting or display,” Brock said. “Hunts usually take place outside, and you don’t want to eat eggs that have been lying on the ground or in other areas that may be contaminated with bacteria or chemicals. Bacteria can easily contaminate the egg, especially if the shell is cracked.”

Eggs used for display will likely exceed the two-hour limit for being out of refrigeration. However, if people insist on eating their Easter eggs, it is important to observe some safe handling guidelines.

“Eggs must be hidden and hunted within two hours to reduce the risk of food poisoning,” she said. “Keeping eggs out of refrigeration for longer than two hours can allow bacteria to multiply. Hidden eggs should be protected from dirt, pets, birds, insects and other sources of bacteria.”

Once the hunt is over, check the eggs for cracks before returning them to the refrigerator. Throw away any eggs that are cracked. Eat the remaining eggs within seven days.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service also recommends washing the hunted eggs before returning them to the refrigerator.

Plastic, wooden and paper eggs are three alternatives to hard-boiled eggs.

“You can put money and candy inside plastic eggs, and those things will be protected from the elements and bacteria if you hide and hunt eggs outside,” Brock said. “Wooden and paper eggs can be used if you do this activity indoors. These eggs are more expensive, but you can also paint and decorate them easily.”