Regular cleaning of your hot tub is essential to keep it hygienic and safe to use.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Getting sick or coming down with a bug aren’t usually associated with summertime. While summer may not bring you seasonal allergies or the flu, you face other season-related risks. Hanging out at the pool or beach in the summer means you’re more likely to contract a swimming-related illness.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports people can contract swimming-related illnesses from the water in swimming pools, hot tubs, spas, water playgrounds, oceans, lakes and rivers. This happens when the water is contaminated.

Coming into contact with contaminated water can cause diarrhea, skin rashes, ear pain, cough, congestion and eye pain.

You can contract a swimming-related illness by swallowing or breathing in mists or aerosols from water contaminated with germs. You can also get them by having contact with chemicals that are in the water or that evaporate from the water and turn into gas in the air.

If the chemicals used to kill germs (chlorine or bromine) in pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds are not kept at the right level, germs can multiply and make swimmers sick. At the recommended levels, chlorine or bromine can kill most germs in the water within minutes.

Children, pregnant women and people who have weakened immune systems are most at risk for contracting a swimming-related illness.

The best way to prevent these illnesses from spreading is to keep germs out of the water in the first place. If you or your child has been sick with diarrhea in the past two weeks, you should stay out of the water. Protect yourself from the most common swimming-related illnesses by keeping water out of your mouth when you swim and by drying your ears after you swim.

Learn more about swimming-related illnesses here. Know your risk for other summer-related illnesses, too. Click here to learn about heat-related illness or click here to learn about proper food-handling in the summer.