JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Choosing the best childcare provider for your child can be a daunting task. How can you be sure of your child’s safety and wellbeing? What should you look for when searching for a childcare provider?

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) outlines all the factors to consider when searching for a provider.

First, consider the type of provider you need:

In-Home Caregiver : This is someone who comes to or lives in your home. This type of provider is best for families with three or more children or for children with special needs.

: This is someone who comes to or lives in your home. This type of provider is best for families with three or more children or for children with special needs. Family Day Care : This is provided in the home of a caregiver who is often a mother with her own children. This type of caregiver is best for single parents, for people living in rural areas or for school-aged children. However, this type of caregiver is not regulated by the state.

: This is provided in the home of a caregiver who is often a mother with her own children. This type of caregiver is best for single parents, for people living in rural areas or for school-aged children. However, this type of caregiver is not regulated by the state. Center-Based Care: This is a situation in which children are cared for in a group away from their homes. This type of provider is best for parents wanting to keep their child in the same center for an extended period of time. This type is also recommended for children with special needs or for parents who want certain educational or religious activities. This type of center is professionally operated and regulated by the state.

When choosing among a certain type of caregiver, consider these questions:

What sort of person is the caregiver? A good caregiver should be well-trained, warm and loving toward children.

A good caregiver should be well-trained, warm and loving toward children. Does the caregiver encourage your child’s interests? The caregiver should stimulate the child to explore and discover new things.

The caregiver should stimulate the child to explore and discover new things. Is the facility safe and healthy? Every type of provider should be safe and healthy.

Every type of provider should be safe and healthy. Are the games, toys and furniture appropriate? Equipment should be in good repair and appropriate.

Equipment should be in good repair and appropriate. How large is the group? The number of children in the group should be small enough to allow your child to receive individual attention.

The number of children in the group should be small enough to allow your child to receive individual attention. What’s the cost? Consider the cost of transportation, too.

Consider the safety and health of the provider with these questions:

What kind of playground is available? Look for fences around outdoor areas and well-constructed equipment with soft landing places.

Look for fences around outdoor areas and well-constructed equipment with soft landing places. Are poison control and ambulance phone numbers clearly posted?

Are there smoke alarms throughout the building?

Are the toys kept clean? Washable toys should be washed everyday with a disinfectant cleaner.

Washable toys should be washed everyday with a disinfectant cleaner. Does the staff regularly clean all surfaces with a disinfectant?

Does the staff wash their hands appropriately? Staff should wash their hands before eating, after touching their mouths and noses and after using the restroom. They should also be washed before feeding, handling food, diapering and washing surfaces.

Staff should wash their hands before eating, after touching their mouths and noses and after using the restroom. They should also be washed before feeding, handling food, diapering and washing surfaces. Are the children protected from strangers? Clearly establish with the caregiver the identity of the parent or guardian responsible for picking up the child.

Lastly, consider the environment and activities from the perspective of your child:

Are there plenty of toys, games and arts and crafts materials?

Are the toys easy to see and reach?

Is the center bright and cheerful?

Are the children at the center absorbed in what they’re doing? Listen to the sounds of children talking ad playing. Do they sound happy?

Are adults talking to the children respectfully? Are the children encouraged to ask questions and express themselves?

Are the caregivers talking to, singing to and holding infants? Do they move to the floor to play with toddlers and preschoolers?

Are school-age children developing skills, talent and creativity?

What are the center’s policies on discipline?

Does the caregiver keep its policies in writing?

Once you choose a caregiver, stay involved. Talk regularly with your childcare provider about activities, your child’s behavior and development. Drop in on the program at different times and assess how things are going.

Click here to search for possible provider violations. Click here to download a checklist made by MSDH that can be completed when choosing a provider.