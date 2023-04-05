PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Medical Group will conduct free skin assessments on Tuesday, April 25.

The skin assessments will be held at the Baptist Medical Group – Pearl Primary Care, located at the corner of Pearson Road and Old Brandon Road in Pearl beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Adults 18 and up who are worried about a mole or mark on their skin will be able to take advantage of this free skin assessments.

Registration is requested and space is limited. Assessments are held by appointment and do not include full body screenings. Click here to register.