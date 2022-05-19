JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Swimming pools can have a powerful pull on children. Kids can slip away from the eyes of watchful adults in seconds. It happens every day.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare, shared some tips to help keep children safe around pools and hot tubs. He reported the following tips with information from the American Academy of Pediatrics:

Any child in a pool needs to be supervised at all times by an adult. The supervisors should not be distracted by phones, other people or drinking.

If you have a pool, have a gate around the pool. The gate should be at least four feet tall and locked at all times when it’s not being used.

The adult supervising the child should know CPR in case of an emergency.

Dr. Quinn said child drowning deaths are more common than they should be. He said drowning deaths are the number one cause of traumatic injuries for children ages one to four.

His advice to parents is to make sure children know how to swim before being dropped off at a pool. He also said having a buddy is beneficial.